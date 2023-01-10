Dr. Sidney Kelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Kelt, MD
Overview of Dr. Sidney Kelt, MD
Dr. Sidney Kelt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Dr. Kelt's Office Locations
Taylor M. Herzog M.d. Pllc3500 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (972) 709-1961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Kelt for many years. He's kind, caring, and determined to find a medication that works for you. I have immense respect for him and he has helped me a lot. This is more than just a job to him
About Dr. Sidney Kelt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1902855430
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kelt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelt has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelt.
