Dr. Sidney Kriger, MD
Overview of Dr. Sidney Kriger, MD
Dr. Sidney Kriger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Kriger works at
Dr. Kriger's Office Locations
Sidney H. Kriger MD PC6401 Poplar Ave Ste 340, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 683-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for seven years. He has an awesome bedside manner. He is always very kind and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Sidney Kriger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
