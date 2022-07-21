Dr. Sidney Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidney Morrison, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1333 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 748-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2021. I was referred to Dr. Morrison who planned exactly what my treatment would entail from the beginning to end. He was clear and direct and answered all of my questions and concerns throughout my entire treatment. In July 2022, he performed the state of the art robotic LAR surgery which is the least invasive surgery available. The surgery went perfectly and I was discharged from the hospital just 2 days later. When I got home, I suffered a minor allergic reaction to the pain medication he prescribed to me. I called before hours the next morning and left a message with the answering service expecting a nurse to return my call. Dr. Morrison himself called me back within the hour and prescribed me a different pain medication. His level of attention and care is superb. I will always be grateful to Dr. Morrison for saving my life. He will always be my hero!
About Dr. Sidney Morrison, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1942200431
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Charity Hospital
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
