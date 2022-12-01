Overview of Dr. Sidney Myles, MD

Dr. Sidney Myles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Myles works at Internal Medicine/Psy Services in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.