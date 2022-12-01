Dr. Sidney Myles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Myles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sidney Myles, MD
Dr. Sidney Myles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Myles' Office Locations
Internal Medicine & Psychiatric Services of the Piedmont929 15th St NE Ste 100, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 325-0555
Catawba Valley Psychiatric Svc1120 Fairgrove Church Rd Ste 12, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 326-2828
Catawba Valley Medical Center810 Fairgrove Church Rd, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 326-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Myles is the most compassionate doctor I have ever had. He listens and has helped my quality of life so much since I have been seeing him. I have been seeing him for at least 10 years or longer and he has always done a prompt job to listen to my concerns. He should be given an award for his work. I have a severe mental illness but because of him, I work a steady job, from home, for a promantant financial services company. I could not ask for anything else. He is a doctor, a therapist, and a friend. I love the man and can't thank God enough for putting him in my life. God bless you, Sir.
About Dr. Sidney Myles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myles has seen patients for Anxiety, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Myles speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Myles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.