Dr. Sidney Neimark, MD
Dr. Sidney Neimark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Gastro Health - West Palm Beach1117 N Olive Ave Ste 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 802-9050
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
I have going to Dr. Neimark since 2002. He treated me successfully for Hep C. I also get my colonoscopies & endoscopy’s from him every couple of years. He’s ALWAYS been professional and explains everything about what he treats me for. He’s a very focused doctor and his staff are always very attentive. He’s an excellent Gastro. surgeon. I don’t understand the bad comments either unless the patient didn’t like what he had to say, that’s the patients problem! Not Dr. Neimarks. I can’t even imagine not diagnosing any patient wrong or being indifferent. He’s an excellent doctor!
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1740278522
- University of Miami Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
