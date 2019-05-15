Dr. Sidney Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidney Newman, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Locations
Alamitos Dermatological Medical Clinic Inc.3801 Katella Ave Ste 425, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 594-0877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
he is great always take time to look all over you body. Give great advice to you.
About Dr. Sidney Newman, MD
- Dermatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Dr. Newman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
