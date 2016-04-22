Overview

Dr. Sidney Ontai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Ontai works at Family Medicine Residency Clnc in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.