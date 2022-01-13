Overview of Dr. Sidney Rubenstein, MD

Dr. Sidney Rubenstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Metropolitan Urological Assocs in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.