Dr. Sidney Schulz, DDS
Dr. Sidney Schulz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oshkosh, WI.
Aspen Dental404 S Koeller St, Oshkosh, WI 54902 Directions (844) 225-9856
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I would recommend him 100%. Made my visit easy n painless. So nervous on extractions n dentures but needed them bad. Seen 2 other dentists in the past but he is the best and i picked him because of the way he eased my mind. Also prescribed me a pill to calm me before. Explained everything before better than otheres. 2nd day after now and im feeling pretty good. They also called that night to check how i was. Very impressed and my daughter is planning on going there. Absolute best experience for upper denture. I would of done this years ago if i knew of him and the great clinic and staff. So thank you to all of them. Highly recommended.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164546503
