Dr. Sidney Semrad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Semrad, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Sierra Vista Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology5750 E Highway 90 Ste 300, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 263-3620Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Visiting from out of town and needed a gynecologist. Dr. Semrod was so kind and professional. His staff was able to get me on the schedule very soon and I am most grateful.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770525396
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Osteopathic Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semrad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semrad has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Semrad speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Semrad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.