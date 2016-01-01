Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidney Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sidney Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Georgia Skin & Cancer Clinic900 Mohawk St Ste E, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (586) 992-8300
-
2
Georgia Skin & Cancer Clinic3215 Shrine Rd Ste 2, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 262-0042
-
3
New Beginnings Health Services176 Dermis Ave, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 208-2055
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sidney Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104817410
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.