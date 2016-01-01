Overview

Dr. Sidney Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Georgia Skin & Cancer Clinic in Savannah, GA with other offices in Brunswick, GA and Hardeeville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.