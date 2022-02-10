Overview

Dr. Sidney Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Dermahealth Dermatology Pllc in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.