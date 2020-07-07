See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD

Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati

Dr. Starkman works at Starkman Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Starkman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Starkman Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery
    8560 E Shea Blvd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 590-2697
  2. 2
    Three Rivers Natural Medicine
    209 E Swallow Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 223-7425
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)

Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2020
    Dr Starkman is a talented plastic surgeon and I would highly recommend him. His bedside manner is professional, warm and calming. After much personal research I was confident that Dr Starkman is using the most up to date techniques, equipment and products to give his patients the best possible results. I was impressed with his detailed consultation and felt like he gave great guidance. I was very happy with my results and will definitely seek his services in the future.
    Lindsay K. — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1881038966
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati
    • SUNY-Buffalo
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Starkman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

