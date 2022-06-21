Overview of Dr. Sidney Stein, MD

Dr. Sidney Stein, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Horizon Medical Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Acute Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.