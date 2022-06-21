See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sidney Stein, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.8 (18)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sidney Stein, MD

Dr. Sidney Stein, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at Horizon Medical Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Acute Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Stein's Office Locations

    Horizon Medical Group
    38 E 32nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Cough
Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis
Cough
Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr. Stein is EVERYTHING you need in a doctor, and everything a doctor should be. He is very experienced, calm, smart, thorough, caring and HE PERSONALLY CALLS YOU WITH RESULTS. It is abundantly clear that his patients truly matter to him, and he possesses the requisite expertise and advanced knowledge to skillfully treat his patients. Dr. Stein is one of the finest physicians my family and I have ever encountered.
    R. Kantor — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Sidney Stein, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    English
    1649326901
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sidney Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Stein works at Horizon Medical Group in New York, NY.

    Dr. Stein has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Acute Pharyngitis, and more.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

