Dr. Sidney Steinberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Sidney Steinberger, MD
Dr. Sidney Steinberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Steinberger's Office Locations
Naum N Karapashev MD2708 Crawfis Blvd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 869-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
WAS EXCELLENT !!! NOW, UNFORTUNATELY, RETIRED. He was my ENT since 1984, until last year
About Dr. Sidney Steinberger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851393953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberger accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberger has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberger.
