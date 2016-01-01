Dr. Manzoor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidra Manzoor, MD
Overview of Dr. Sidra Manzoor, MD
Dr. Sidra Manzoor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Manzoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Manzoor's Office Locations
-
1
Sacred Heart - Univ District4010 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR 97402 Directions (541) 222-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manzoor?
About Dr. Sidra Manzoor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1821510504
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manzoor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manzoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manzoor works at
Dr. Manzoor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manzoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manzoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.