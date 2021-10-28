Dr. Sidra Yunas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yunas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidra Yunas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Texas Medical Center Neurology6400 Fannin St Ste 2440, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Driscoll Health Plan
- First Health
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- PHCS
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
Dr. Yunas is an A+ OBGYN! I am in my late 30’s, African American female and I have been so incredibly pleased with her! She delivered my first baby in 2019 and was there every step of the way. She cares, is knowledgeable, incredibly sweet, and down to earth. We all know doctors are crazy busy but appts with Dr. Yunas never feel rushed. She offers her best and safest recommendations for you, your body and your baby when asked.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Houston Baptist
Dr. Yunas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yunas speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
