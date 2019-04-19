Dr. Sienna Titen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sienna Titen, MD
Dr. Sienna Titen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1505 Soquel Dr Ste 1, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She was compassionate, patient and strong in her medical knowledge. She made me feel like she had all the time in the world for me. She was done when I felt complete and understood my condition. Thank you to her and her staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1760745038
- UC Davis Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Dominican Hospital
