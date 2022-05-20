Overview

Dr. Siew-Ming Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Valley Surgical Specialists in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.