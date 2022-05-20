Dr. Siew-Ming Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siew-Ming Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Siew-Ming Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Surgical Specialists Medical Group782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 256-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like how he presented all the information and really let me decide the path I wanted to take, I felt comfortable with my decision and it wasn’t made in haste or fear.
About Dr. Siew-Ming Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco|University of California At San Francisco
- Royal Columbian Hosp|Royal Columbian Hospital
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
