Dr. Sifrance Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sifrance Tran, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Las Palmas Del Sol Pediatric Surgery1700 N Oregon St Ste 660, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7703
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran took care of my daughter after having pancreatitis due to a blocked duct. He was very informative and compassionate. My daughter is doing great thanks to his care and expertise.
About Dr. Sifrance Tran, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1720285117
Education & Certifications
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Of Chicago
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.