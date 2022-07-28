Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldarondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD
Overview of Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD
Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Aldarondo's Office Locations
Pulmonary Care of Central Florida1110 N Kentucky Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 539-2766
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under the care (for COPD) of Dr. Aldarondo for more than 8 years and have always found him to be caring, a very good listener, willing to try different approaches, good with follow up and overall a valuable resource in my medical arsenal.
About Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD
- Pulmonology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346247467
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Ctr, Pulmonary Diseases Vet Affairs Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Vet Affairs Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University of Puerto Rico
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
