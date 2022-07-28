Overview of Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD

Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Aldarondo works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.