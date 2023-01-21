Overview

Dr. Sigi Joseph, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph works at United Surgical Associates of Kansas City in Independence, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.