Super Profile

Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD

Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt U, Berlin and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Hallmeyer works at Oncology Specialists SC in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Hallmeyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Ridge Office at Lutheran General Hospital
    1700 Luther Ln, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 268-8200
  2. 2
    Oak Mill Medical Center at Niles Office
    7900 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 16, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 268-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma
Breast Cancer
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Melanoma
Breast Cancer
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164481412
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pinnacle Hlth Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Humboldt U, Berlin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hallmeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hallmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hallmeyer has seen patients for Melanoma and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

