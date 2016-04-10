Overview of Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD

Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt U, Berlin and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Hallmeyer works at Oncology Specialists SC in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.