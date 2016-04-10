Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD
Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt U, Berlin and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Hallmeyer's Office Locations
Park Ridge Office at Lutheran General Hospital1700 Luther Ln, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 268-8200
Oak Mill Medical Center at Niles Office7900 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 16, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 268-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halleyer is amazing. She is personable, understanding and approachable. Those are the warm fuzzy regarding her and while that was and is important to me, the main thing is this...she knows that she's doing. When you have to go to an oncologist, it probably is one of the most vulnerable times in your life and definitely scary. She knows her stuff and will explain it to you, what you can expect, both physically, emotionally and mentally. i highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Pinnacle Hlth Hosp
- Humboldt U, Berlin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hallmeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hallmeyer has seen patients for Melanoma and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hallmeyer speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallmeyer.
