Dr. Sihong Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Sihong Huang, MD
Dr. Sihong Huang, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (616) 267-9150
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - St Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 240, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (616) 267-9150
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-9150
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-9150
- 5 588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 267-9150
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative
About Dr. Sihong Huang, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174561484
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston|Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
