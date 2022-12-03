Overview of Dr. Sihong Huang, MD

Dr. Sihong Huang, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI, Grand Rapids, MI, Reed City, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Tetralogy of Fallot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.