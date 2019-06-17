Overview of Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD

Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Ailawadhi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.