Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD

Oncology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD

Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Ailawadhi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ailawadhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Anemia
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Anemia
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Ailawadhi twice since mid January, and I am very impressed by his expertise, his kindness, and his clear communication. He recommended a treatment option for my CLL that other hematologists didn't even mention, and this treatment seems to be working well -- without nausea, extreme fatigue, or hair loss. I've been amazed by the quality of the physicians I've seen at Mayo. Not only are they top-tier experts in their field, but they are very personable and willing to spend time with me.
    Peter Schreffler in Lakeland, FL — Jun 17, 2019
    About Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD

    • Oncology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1063670339
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ailawadhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ailawadhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ailawadhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ailawadhi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ailawadhi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ailawadhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ailawadhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ailawadhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ailawadhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

