Dr. Sikander Kajani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Kajani works at Prime Care Associates Inc A Medical Corporation in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.