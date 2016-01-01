Dr. Silke Bernert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silke Bernert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Silke Bernert, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Bernert's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, 85 Seymour St Ste 609, Hartford, CT 06106
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1215195912
- Hartford Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bernert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bernert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bernert works at
Dr. Bernert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.