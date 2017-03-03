See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Silke Heinisch, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Silke Heinisch, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Heinisch works at Kaiser Permanente Sunset - Vermont Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Sunset - Vermont Medical Offices
    1515 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 954-8000
  2. 2
    Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu
    2850 Telegraph Ave Ste 110, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 204-8140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 03, 2017
    Dr. Silke Heinisch is friendly, willing to listen and very professional.
    V. L. in Arcadia, CA — Mar 03, 2017
    About Dr. Silke Heinisch, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • English
    • 1649590910
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silke Heinisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heinisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heinisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heinisch has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

