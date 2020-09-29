Dr. Silpa Avula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silpa Avula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Silpa Avula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Avula works at
Locations
-
1
CDocs Associates200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 365, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 642-6595Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avula?
Very nice staff. Dr really cares about her patience. Not pushy. Would totally recommend
About Dr. Silpa Avula, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1386675981
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- University Of Illinois Hospital and Clinic
- University Of Illinois Hospital and Clinic
- Kakatiya Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avula works at
Dr. Avula has seen patients for Chest Pain, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avula speaks Hindi and Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.