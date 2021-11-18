See All Oncologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Silpa Reddy, MD

Medical Oncology
3.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Silpa Reddy, MD

Dr. Silpa Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Atlanta Cancer Care Center in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

    Atlanta Cancer Care Center
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C400, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 740-9664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dorothy Eberhardt — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Silpa Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003855818
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silpa Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Atlanta Cancer Care Center in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

