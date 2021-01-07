Dr. Lohani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silu Lohani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Silu Lohani, MD
Dr. Silu Lohani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from ZHENJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lohani works at
Dr. Lohani's Office Locations
RFU Health System Behavioral Health830 W End Ct Ste 400, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 247-6910
Chicago Medical School3333 Green Bay Rd, North Chicago, IL 60064 Directions (847) 578-8670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lohani is very attentive and sympathetic to your needs and concerns. Makes you very comfortable talking to her about problems and past.
About Dr. Silu Lohani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1255744884
Education & Certifications
- ZHENJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lohani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohani works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohani.
