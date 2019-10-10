See All Family Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Silva Karchikian, MD

Family Medicine
Dr. Silva Karchikian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA/Wadsworth Va

Dr. Karchikian works at Silva Karchikian MD in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Silva Karchikian MD
    410 Arden Ave Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91203 (818) 550-1501

  Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Guardian
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    Oct 10, 2019
    Yes I will highly recommend her
    Mani — Oct 10, 2019
    About Dr. Silva Karchikian, MD

    Family Medicine
    English, Armenian and Russian
    1922010388
    UCLA/Wadsworth Va
    Republican Hospital Yerevan Armenia
    YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Dr. Silva Karchikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Karchikian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karchikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Karchikian works at Silva Karchikian MD in Glendale, CA.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karchikian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karchikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karchikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

