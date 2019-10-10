Dr. Silva Karchikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karchikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silva Karchikian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Silva Karchikian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA/Wadsworth Va
Dr. Karchikian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Silva Karchikian MD410 Arden Ave Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 550-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karchikian?
Yes I will highly recommend her
About Dr. Silva Karchikian, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1922010388
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Wadsworth Va
- Republican Hospital Yerevan Armenia
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karchikian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karchikian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karchikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karchikian works at
Dr. Karchikian speaks Armenian and Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karchikian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karchikian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karchikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karchikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.