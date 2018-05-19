Overview of Dr. Silvana Bucur, MD

Dr. Silvana Bucur, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Bucur works at St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.