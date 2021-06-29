Overview of Dr. Silvana Gaudino, MD

Dr. Silvana Gaudino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Gaudino works at Ponzio Medical Associates in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.