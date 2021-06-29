Dr. Gaudino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvana Gaudino, MD
Overview of Dr. Silvana Gaudino, MD
Dr. Silvana Gaudino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Gaudino works at
Dr. Gaudino's Office Locations
Ponzio Medical Associates127 Pine St Ste 10, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 707-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time there after years without seeing an OB-GYN. I was very nervous, but Dr. Gaudino treated me very well. She ordered all tests as I asked to, answered all my questions, and was very sweet. The staff is very accommodating, and the office is clean and pleasant. I highly recommend Dr. Gaudino and her staff.
About Dr. Silvana Gaudino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1467520239
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaudino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaudino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaudino works at
Dr. Gaudino has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaudino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaudino speaks Italian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaudino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaudino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaudino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaudino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.