Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY OF THE ANTILLES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Giannelli works at
Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine11370 Anderson St Ste 3400, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giannelli?
My wife saw her for the first time a month ago and the doctor was very friendly, communicated the depth of her diabetes and changed her treatment regimen which has been very successful. Dr.G is awesome in our opinion.
About Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821295247
Education & Certifications
- ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY OF THE ANTILLES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giannelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giannelli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giannelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giannelli works at
Dr. Giannelli has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giannelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.