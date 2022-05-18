Overview

Dr. Silvana Obici, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Naples and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Obici works at Stony Brook Internists in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.