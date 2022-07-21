Dr. Silvia Bautista, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bautista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Bautista, DDS
Overview
Dr. Silvia Bautista, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brookfield, WI.
Dr. Bautista works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental12455 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (844) 227-9347
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bautista?
I went to Dr. B with all my frustration of a broken tooth. Dr. B made me feel at ease and look at my broken tooth as new by putting a crow which is fitting nicely. I would recommend Dr, B to anyone who would like to have a pleasant dental experience but not necessarily the provider. The Aspen Dental I visited seemed to be more focus on making money. THe dental hygenist just hnaded me an electric brush which i later able to see in the statement that is way more expensive than the market price.
About Dr. Silvia Bautista, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1811425408
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bautista accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bautista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bautista works at
Dr. Bautista speaks Spanish.
Dr. Bautista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bautista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bautista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.