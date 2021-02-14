Overview of Dr. Silvia Boccardo, MD

Dr. Silvia Boccardo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HASANUDDIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Boccardo works at Premier Health Care Group Pllc in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.