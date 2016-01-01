Overview

Dr. Silvia Diego, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Diego works at FAMILY FIRST MEDICAL CARE in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.