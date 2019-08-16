See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Silvia Silva-Duluc, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Silvia Silva-Duluc, MD

Dr. Silvia Silva-Duluc, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Silva-Duluc works at Dr. Silvia Duluc in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silva-Duluc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Silvia Silva-duluc MD PA
    9995 SW 72nd St Ste 208, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 412-6034
  2. 2
    Morning Star Cmhc
    7811 Coral Way Ste 106, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 412-0138
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Jackson Health System
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 412-6034
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Elite Adult Day Care Center
    2050 W 56th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 557-1555

Hospital Affiliations
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Silvia Silva-Duluc, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548291834
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silva-Duluc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silva-Duluc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silva-Duluc has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva-Duluc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva-Duluc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva-Duluc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva-Duluc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva-Duluc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

