Dr. Silvia Fresco, MD
Dr. Silvia Fresco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Monmouth Surgical Specialists, NJ727 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-5925
Mountainside123 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-7600
Stafford Surgical Specialists1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3202
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
She's wonderful! Very caring and explains everything!!!
About Dr. Silvia Fresco, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- General Surgery
Dr. Fresco speaks Spanish.
