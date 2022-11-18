Dr. Silvia Martinez-Wikefeldt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Martinez-Wikefeldt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Silvia Martinez-Wikefeldt, MD
Dr. Silvia Martinez-Wikefeldt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Brookhurst)18035 Brookhurst St Ste 21, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was very knowledgeable and very good with children. One of the best experiences we had. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Silvia Martinez-Wikefeldt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt.
