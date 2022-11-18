Overview of Dr. Silvia Martinez-Wikefeldt, MD

Dr. Silvia Martinez-Wikefeldt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez-Wikefeldt works at MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Brookhurst) in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.