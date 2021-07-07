See All Ophthalmologists in Renton, WA
Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD

Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.

Dr. McKevitt works at Eye Plastics Northwest in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD
Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD
4.1 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO
Dr. Brice Nicholson, DO
4.8 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD
Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD
2.6 (24)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. McKevitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Plastics Northwest
    4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 311, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 728-8119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trichiasis
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Trichiasis
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McKevitt?

    Jul 07, 2021
    Dr. McKevitt is a true pro; excellent surgeon, great before and after care, leaves nothing to doubt. I truly enjoyed my experience and the change in my vision is nothing short of amazing. I would recommend her and her staff to anyone searching for this form of care.
    MRH — Jul 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McKevitt to family and friends

    Dr. McKevitt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McKevitt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD.

    About Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588600159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dean McGee Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Christus St. Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKevitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKevitt works at Eye Plastics Northwest in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. McKevitt’s profile.

    Dr. McKevitt has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKevitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. McKevitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKevitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.