Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD
Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Neme-Mercante's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1336314855
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neme-Mercante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neme-Mercante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neme-Mercante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Neme-Mercante. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neme-Mercante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neme-Mercante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neme-Mercante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.