Dr. Silvia Robalino, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Silvia Robalino, MD

Dr. Silvia Robalino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America.

Dr. Robalino works at Jorge D Jacobi MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robalino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge D Jacobi MD
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 206, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 864-2621
  2. 2
    3641 S Miami Ave # 380, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 864-2621

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Influenza (Flu)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Influenza (Flu)
Arthritis

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Influenza (Flu)
Arthritis
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Lactose Intolerance
Larynx Conditions
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sore Throat
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Silvia Robalino, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679764120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jamaica Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Centro America
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St Thomas Univertisy Houston
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silvia Robalino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robalino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robalino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robalino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robalino works at Jorge D Jacobi MD in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Robalino’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robalino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robalino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robalino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robalino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

