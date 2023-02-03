Dr. Silvia Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Silvia Romero, MD
Dr. Silvia Romero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 997-3081
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cay West1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W Ste 10, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 541-4633
-
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 938-0800
-
4
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?
Dr Romero lays out the plan of your cancer treatment…she is there treating you as a patient and a person. Always takes time for you to speak asking questions and getting answers ..When I had a test and had anxiety Dr. Romero gave me her cell phone number..I could call her for results…She has just discharged me after 9 years of care…I feel she saved my life..I’m feeling great ..I thank Dr.Romero for her care and compassion…
About Dr. Silvia Romero, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154304699
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.