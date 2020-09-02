Overview of Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD

Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Faculadade Medicina Abc, Sao Paulo, Brazil and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Rotemberg works at Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.