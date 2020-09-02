Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotemberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD
Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Faculadade Medicina Abc, Sao Paulo, Brazil and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Rotemberg works at
Dr. Rotemberg's Office Locations
Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 401-2239
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rotemberg?
I couldnt be happier with my decision! Both my doctor and staff have been super friendly and helpful. Everything has run smoothly between scheduling, to my procedure and my post op. I am extremely happy with my results!!! I was so nervous at first but I was made to feel at ease and my recovery has been great! I would definitely recommend Dr. Rotemberg and staff! Go with your instincts and an office you can trust.
About Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1841208105
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- Faculadade Medicina Abc, Sao Paulo, Brazil
