Dr. Silvia Sims, MD

Pediatrics
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Silvia Sims, MD

Dr. Silvia Sims, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sims works at Memphis Children's Clinic PLLC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sims' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Children's Clinic PLLC
    6615 KIRBY CENTER CV, Memphis, TN 38115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 244-5337

About Dr. Silvia Sims, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629014303
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Silvia Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sims works at Memphis Children's Clinic PLLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sims’s profile.

Dr. Sims has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

