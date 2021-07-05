Dr. Silvia Vicente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Vicente, MD
Overview of Dr. Silvia Vicente, MD
Dr. Silvia Vicente, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Buenos Aires, Argentina and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Dr. Vicente works at
Dr. Vicente's Office Locations
Crown Point Pediatrics1505 S Court St # 101, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s an amazing doctor. Really good at what she does. I use MyChart to communicate so I don’t have to call or come in if it’s not necessary. She’s been my 9yr olds dr for around 5 years and she’s my 2yr olds dr since birth. Wonderful lady and doctor.
About Dr. Silvia Vicente, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225071574
Education & Certifications
- Christ Children's Hospital, Oak Lawn, Ill
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- University Of Buenos Aires, Argentina

- Pediatrics
Dr. Vicente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vicente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vicente speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicente.
