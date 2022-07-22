Dr. Silvie Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvie Harrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Silvie Harrington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Charles University and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Surgical Associates PC1701 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 923-0144
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
She is excellent!
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Czech and German
- 1912190133
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- Easton Hospital
- Charles University
Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrington accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrington has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harrington speaks Czech and German.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.