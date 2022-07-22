Overview of Dr. Silvie Harrington, MD

Dr. Silvie Harrington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Charles University and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Harrington works at Surgical Associates Of Warner Robins in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.